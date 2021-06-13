An outraged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that her chamber would conduct its own review into the Trump Justice Department’s investigation into media leaks, saying it went “even beyond Richard Nixon.”

“In terms of the data mining, what the Republicans did, the administration did, the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president, goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Mrs. Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Richard Nixon had an enemies list. This is about undermining the rule of law.”

She referred to Friday’s flurry of reports about a 2017-18 Justice Department probe into leaks that encompassed at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee, Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell.

Apple confirmed Friday that it received grand jury subpoenas in February 2018 requesting metadata on lawmakers, staff and their families.

The Justice Department Office of Inspector General announced that it would conduct an investigation into the matter, while Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer called for former Attorneys General William P. Barr and Jeff Sessions to appear before the Senate.

Ms. Pelosi said the House would also be involved in investigating the matter.

“The inspector general’s report is very important, but it is not a substitute for what must do in the Congress,” she said. “The Senate has called for some review, we will certainly have that in the House of Representatives.”

She expressed skepticism about Mr. Barr and Mr. Sessions saying they were unaware that members of Congress had their records sought, and that she hoped they would agree to testify without being served with subpoenas.

“For the attorneys general, Barr and Sessions, at least two, to say they didn’t know anything about it is beyond belief, so we will have to have them come under oath to testify about that,” Ms. Pelosi said.

She also accused the Justice Department of being “rogue under President Trump,” adding that “this is just another manifestation of their rogue activity.”

