President Joe Biden sternly reminded a reporter of how many “days” he’s been president after he was asked about rolling back certain Trump-era policies at the G7 on Sunday.

Toward the end of his press conference at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, Mr. Biden hesitantly called on one last reporter, saying he was going to get in trouble for taking more questions.

“I’m going to get in trouble with my staff,” the president said. “Yeah, go ahead. But pretend that I didn’t answer you.”



“Thank you very much, sir,” the reporter responded. “You have often said repeatedly that ‘America is back.’ At the same time, you’ve kept in play some Trump-era steel and aluminum sanctions. And I wanted to ask you: When you’re having these conversations with European allies who are very concerned about these sanctions, how do you justify that? And what are your plans for — “



“A hundred and twenty days,” Mr. Biden interrupted, speaking softly and directly into the microphone.

“Give me a break. Need time,” he said before walking away.

Sunday actually marked Mr. Biden’s 144th day in office.

Mr. Biden is being pressured by European leaders to rescind the tariffs former President Donald Trump imposed on EU steel and aluminum in the name of U.S. national security in 2018.

Biden ends the news conference by dismissing a question about why he hasn’t already repealed some Trump-era trade sanctions: “120 days. Give me a break. I need time.” pic.twitter.com/cFc6nvm22K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2021

