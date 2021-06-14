Donald Trump was suspended from Twitter earlier this year, but the social media platform still reverberated Monday with congratulatory wishes for the former president’s 75th birthday.

Mr. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York.

The social media hashtags #BestPresident, #BestPresidentEver and #HappyBirthdayPresidentTrump were trending on Twitter by midmorning, drawing some 17,000 well wishes for Mr. Trump from a cross section of senders.

“Happy birthday, President Donald Trump! Serving alongside you to put America First was an honor. Here’s to never giving up on Making America Great,” tweeted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Happy Birthday, President Trump! Everyone says they miss your policies!” tweeted former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Guiliani.

“Happy birthday to the best president of modern times,” said actor Kevin Sorbo, in his own tweet, which quickly drew some 12,000 “likes” from his 593,000 followers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump Jr. plus a wide sweep of GOP activists, Republican political candidates and conservative organizations also joined in, as did The Washington Examiner, a news organization. Some also acknowledged that Mr. Trump‘s birthday coincides with Flag Day, a traditional public observance of the U.S. flag and its importance.

“Today is President Donald J. Trump‘s birthday. Today is also Flag Day. Coincidence? I think not!” tweeted Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, an interest group.

Mr. Trump‘s foes and rivals were also ready for the date, however, tweeting negative messages that included the aforementioned Trump-related hashtags. Tweets bearing the hashtag #LoserPresident also trended for a time on Monday.

