Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Monday, marking President Biden’s first circuit court appointment since taking office.

She was confirmed 53-44.

The D.C. Circuit Court is known as the second-highest court in the land, because it has jurisdiction over cases concerning Congress and many federal agencies. Several Supreme Court justices sat on the court before being elevated to the high court.

Judge Jackson could be nominated to the Supreme Court by Mr. Biden should a vacancy arise, according to multiple media reports.

She served on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for eight years after being nominated in 2013 by former President Obama.

Judge Jackson succeeds Attorney General Merrick Garland, who left the appeals court for his post at the Justice Department.

Her confirmation comes after three of Mr. Biden’s district court nominees were confirmed last week.

Zahid Quraishi, the first Muslim American Article III judge in U.S. history, was confirmed on Thursday to the District of New Jersey.

And on Tuesday, Julien Neals, who is African American, was confirmed to the District Court of New Jersey. Senators also confirmed Regina Rodriguez, a Hispanic corporate attorney, as a district judge in Colorado.

