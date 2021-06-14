Mike Lindell says that before year’s end, you can take the “former” off “former President Donald Trump.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the MyPillow CEO said that by then the election will have been overturned and Mr. Trump restored to the White House.

“Six months from now, Trump will be our real president and our country will be heading toward its greatest rebirth in history,” he told the magazine in a newsfeature about Mr. Trump’s most die-hard supporters that was published Monday.

It does move back some of Mr. Lindell’s earlier claims that Mr. Trump will be back in the White House in August.

“Trump won 80 million to 68 million,” Mr. Lindell said in the interview, claiming that the number will be confirmed when all 50 states do audits as is being done in Maricopa County, Arizona. The official count was an 80 million-to-75 million victory for President Biden, a net swing of 17 million votes.

Mr. Lindell said he would obtain overwhelming proof of widespread voter fraud orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party, the evidence for which he details in videos, one of which is called “Absolute 9-0.”

Rolling Stone explained the title as “a reference to the fact he believes the Supreme Court will unanimously reinstate Trump as president after the justices see his not-disclosed information.”

There is no constitutional basis for the Supreme Court to overturn a certified election. If it were somehow incontrovertibly proven that millions of Mr. Biden’s votes were fraudulent, that would certainly create a political crisis of legitimacy.

But the only remedy would be to remove him from office via impeachment, in which event Vice President Kamala Harris would become president, not the candidate who was victimized by this hypothetical fraud (i.e., Mr. Trump).

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.