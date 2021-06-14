A Missouri middle school teacher is out of a job after she was caught on video berating a student as “straight” and “annoying” during a classroom dispute over cupcakes.

The video taken on May 27 at Pershing Middle School in Springfield showed the unnamed teacher explaining why she brought the “unicorn cupcakes” to class, which another student apparently interpreted as being supportive of the LGBTQ community, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Just because I support another thing doesn’t mean I don’t support straight people, too,” the teacher said in the video.

“Just because I’m Mexican doesn’t mean I don’t also support Black people or Irish people or ignorant people,” she continued, pointing toward the questioning student when she said “ignorant.”

According to the News-Leader, the student said something about getting “ignored” when the teacher responded angrily, “Would you like a special unicorn cupcake for being straight, jerk?”

“Yes,” the student replied.

“All right, come here, get a straight jerk cupcake for being a pill,” the teacher said.

“I’m trying to be annoying,” the student responded as the teacher handed him a cupcake.

“You are annoying!” she responded. “You are very successful. Congratulations!”

“What a dip,” she said as she walked away. “A dip, like a dipstick, a butthead, a weasel, a pain in my butt.”

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer for the district, said “an investigation began immediately” after a parent notified the district of the video.

“The video includes comments that do not meet the professional standards for educators. They are inappropriate and inexcusable,” Mr. Hall said, the News-Leader reported. “As a result of the district’s internal investigation, SPS has taken appropriate disciplinary actions. While details of personnel matters must remain confidential, our response has followed the guidelines outlined by our board policy and reflects the district’s zero-tolerance for this type of conduct.”

“The employee will not be returning to SPS,” he added.

