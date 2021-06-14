Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, announced Monday that she was cleared by the House ethics committee of allegations stemming from a complaint accusing her of “instigating and aiding” the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Ms. Boebert released a June 11 letter from the committee explaining that a motion to form an investigative subcommittee into the complaint filed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, had failed.

“Because Committee Rule 16 provides for no specific further action, the Committee will not further review the complaint,” said the letter.

The Republican unloaded on what she called Ms. Jayapal’s “baseless and partisan ethics complaint.”

“I would love to see how many taxpayer dollars Rep. Jayapal wasted on this ridiculous ethics complaint rehashing leftist media talking points and offering no real substance,” said Ms. Boebert.

“She represents the worst of the entrenched swamp creatures who waste taxpayer money on partisan crusades and endless investigations. Luckily, the House Committee on Ethics saw through Rep. Jayapal’s posturing and dismissed her ethics complaint,” she added.

Ms. Jayapal had no immediate public response to the committee’s decision.

In her complaint, Ms. Jayapal said that Ms. Boebert “endangered fellow Members’ lives and pursued a disinformation campaign related to the election results that resulted in an armed uprising.” She cited such behavior by Ms. Boebert as tweeting “Today is 1776” on Jan. 6, prior to the rioting.

The Democrat also filed complaints against Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican, and Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona Republican, for “their involvement in instigating and aiding the deadly attack at the Capitol that took place on January 6.”

Ms. Boebert said in her response that she frequently refers to 1776 out of reverence for the U.S. founding, and that on the same day she also denounced the violence.

Five people died after a mob stormed the building as lawmakers moved to certify the 2020 presidential election results. But four of those have been declared incidental to the melee, and the fifth was an unarmed demonstrator shot by a police officer.

More than 50 officers were also hurt.

