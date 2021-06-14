The Supreme Court rejected cases Monday from two men in Virginia who were convicted of violating the Federal Anti-Riot Act in connection with the deadly White supremacy riot in Charlottesville in 2017.

They had asked the court to invalidate the law, saying it was unconstitutional.

Without comment, the justices declined to hear their arguments. It would have taken four justices to agree to hear the cases.

Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley were part of the White nationalist group Rise Above Movement, half of whose Virginia members traveled to Charlottesville to participate in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally, according to court papers.

They both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the rally. The men admitted to punching and kicking demonstrators who were protesting against the White supremacists.

The riot occurred as protesters gathered for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

One woman was killed when an avowed White supremacist drove his car into a group of anti-racism protesters, and two Virginia State Police officers died when their surveillance helicopter crashed.

