CHICAGO (AP) — Police are still searching for two suspects who killed a 29-year-old mother of three and left nine more injured when they opened fire on a group on Chicago’s South Side, officials said Monday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified Kimfier Miles as the woman who died in the shooting at about 2 a.m. on Saturday. The other shooting victims survived but Miles, who was shot in the abdomen and leg, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said Monday that they continue to search for two suspects but that no arrests have been made.

Miles’ relatives told the Chicago Sun-Times that the woman with a group of people who had gone out to a busy business district on 75th Street, a neighborhood that was visited earlier this year by Vice President Kamala Harris.

They said the woman worried about gun violence but she, like her friends, was encouraged by the news that another gathering in the area a week earlier had been peaceful.

“Everyone was confident that it was chill last week, and maybe we can go out and kick it this time. And maybe this is the summer that we can really chill,” said Takita Miles, her cousin. “But it wasn’t like that.”

Takita Miles said her cousin graduated from Kenwood Academy High School and had recently started working at a security firm. She said her cousin’s dream had been to open her own clothing boutique.

