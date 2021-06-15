The Air Force on Monday tweaked its uniform policy and will allow service members to wear coveralls and camouflage baseball caps.

It’s the latest in a string of updated uniform regulations in the Air Force.

Earlier this year, the service changed its rules to allow women to wear longer braids and ponytails. In March, the Air Force overhauled its physical training attire.

Officials said the most recent adjustment will benefit the Air Force from a tactical and cultural standpoint.

The changes were first proposed in November “as a way to help increase readiness and timeliness from the work center to the flight line,” Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass said in a statement. “We are hoping this change will instill a sense of culture and inclusivity for our maintainers who work to keep the mission going 24/7.”

The coveralls are part of the Air Force’s updated maintenance duty uniform, or MDU. The new attire won’t be allowed for office work, officials said.

The new policy also allows all airmen to wear operational camouflage pattern (OCP) baseball caps.

“Current tactical OCP caps may be worn if they are made entirely of OCP material or OCP material with a coyote brown mesh back. No other colors or combinations are authorized. The velcro or sew-on spice brown name tape will be worn centered on the back of the caps,” the Air Force wrote in its new guidance.

For now, personnel will have to buy their caps from outside vendors. The new headwear isn’t yet available at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores.

