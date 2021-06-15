President Biden announced Tuesday a new round of judicial nominees, including the former head of a liberal think tank who has focused on voting rights and elections.

Myrna Pérez was tapped for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit. She led the left-leaning Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program, which has said the new election laws passed in more than a dozen of states this year restrict the right to vote.

Ms. Pérez would be the first Latina to serve on the 2nd Circuit, according to the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, cheered the nomination, saying it’s needed with a national focus on voting rights following the 2020 election and many states passing new election laws.

“I am so proud I championed Ms. Pérez to the Second Circuit. She is an accomplished attorney who has dedicated her career to equal justice under the law. She will bring a passion for the rule of law, voting rights and justice to her post on the Second Circuit. She is a perfect example of our push to bring balance, experience, and professional and personal diversity back to the federal judiciary,” he said.

The president also named Sarah Merriam, Sarala Vidya Nagala and Omar Willias to the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. Jia Cobb was also tapped to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

For lower courts, Tovah Calderon was nominated to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals and Kenia Seoane Lopez was nominated to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

In total, Mr. Biden has nominated 24 judicial nominees since taking office.

The White House noted in its press release Tuesday that Mr. Biden’s first judicial nominations were made quicker “than that of any new president in modern American history.”

This week, the Senate confirmed Judge Katanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, marking Mr. Biden’s first circuit court appointment since taking office.

The president also got three district court nominees confirmed last week.

Zahid Quraishi, the first Muslim American Article III judge in U.S. history, was confirmed to the District of New Jersey. Julien Neals was confirmed to the District of New Jersey. And Regina Rodriguez was confirmed to the District of Colorado.

