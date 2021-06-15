That’s Ambassador Sully to you.

President Biden moved to fill some high-profile diplomatic posts Tuesday, including nominating famed Hudson River pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger to be the U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal.

The White House also announced that Mr. Biden would nominate Morgan Stanley Vice Chairman and veteran diplomat Tom Nides to be the new ambassador to Israel and former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to be ambassador to Mexico.

Also nominated were Julie Smith, a longtime aide to Mr. Biden and a foreign policy expert, to be the U.S. ambassador to NATO and Cynthia Telles, a professor at UCLA, to be ambassador to Costa Rica.

As ambassador to Mexico, Mr. Salazar, who also served as a Democratic senator from Colorado, would work on issues tied to the strained U.S.-Mexican border.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nides will deal with Israel’s newly-minted governing coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday after 12 years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu.

