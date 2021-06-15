Federal health officials will temporarily ban the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries, starting next month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday the suspension for 113 countries that are considered “high risk for importing dog rabies into the United States” as of July 14.

“This suspension will protect the health and safety of imported dogs by preventing importations of dogs inadequately vaccinated against rabies and will protect the public’s health against the reintroduction of dog rabies,” the CDC said in its notice of temporary suspension.

The surge of pet adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic came with an increase in dog importations as well as an increase in the number of puppies imported into the U.S. with falsified or fraudulent rabies vaccination certificates, Dr. Emily Pieracci of the CDC told NPR.

In 2020, more than 450 dogs arrived in the U.S. with falsified or fraudulent rabies certificates, a 52% jump when compared to the previous two years, according to Dr. Pieracci.

More dogs were denied entry into the U.S. from high-risk countries last year than in 2019 and 2018, the CDC said. The agency noted that dogs denied entry are dealing with longer wait times to be returned to their country of departure due to reduced flight schedules, leading to illness and death in some instances.

An estimated 6% of all dogs imported into the U.S. arrive from countries considered at risk for rabies.

“Inadequately vaccinated dogs are not protected against rabies and are a public health threat. Rabies is fatal in both humans and animals, and the importation of even one rabid dog could result in transmission to humans, pets, and wildlife,” the CDC said in its notice.

The temporary ban includes: Algeria, Armenia, China, Dominican Republic, India, Kenya, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Health officials declared rabies eliminated in the U.S. in 2007. However, unvaccinated dogs can still catch rabies if bitten by rabid wildlife or if they come into contact with their saliva. Pet dogs in the U.S. are required to routinely get their rabies shots.

Rabies can be transmitted from animals to humans and accounts for at least 55,000 deaths each year globally, the CDC says.

The ban will be reevaluated in a year, NPR reported, citing Dr. Pieracci. The CDC also can allow exceptions to the ban on a limited case-by-case basis such as for people returning home with dogs after living abroad.

