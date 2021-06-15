Former President Donald Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border at the end of the month.

Mr. Trump said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that he had “accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.”

Mr. Trump said the Biden administration had deliberately undermined border security and turned the entire country into “one giant sanctuary city.”

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone,” he said.

In what he called “a grave and willful dereliction of duty,” the former president noted that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have refused to visit the border and instead have concentrated their efforts on nation-building in Central America.

“If this weren’t bad enough, Biden and Harris won’t even tour the scenes of the wreckage they created, or come down and visit with the Border Patrol and ICE heroes risking their lives to defend our Nation at a time when the White House is doing everything it can to make their job totally impossible,” he said.

“My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation — and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

