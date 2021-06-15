Actor and stand-up comedian Jon Lovitz said “cancel culture” today is what the Hollywood blacklist was in the late 1950s.

“I’ll just say it, it’s no different than McCarthyism,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum, who returns to the stage in Las Vegas next month, told the New York Post in an interview Friday.

Mr. Lovitz said cancel culture, or the public’s ostracizing and censoring of public figures over alleged bad behavior, sometimes hurts his ability as a comedian “to satirize what’s going on in society and point out the hypocrisies.”

“As soon as you say to a comedian like me, ‘You can’t say that,’ the first thing in my head is, ‘Oh, and now I have to,’” he said, adding that there is “a difference between making jokes and being outright mean.”

“If you don’t have the ability to laugh at yourself, don’t go to a comedy club,” he said. “I’m not changing my act. If you’re watching TV and you don’t like the show, change the channel. It’s very simple.”

Mr. Lovitz also blasted the so-called canceling of former “The Goldbergs” actor Bryan Callen, who was cut from his agencies last year after four women came forward in a Los Angeles Times article accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

“He should not be canceled. It’s horrible,” Mr. Lovitz told the Post. “I remember reading the article and thought it was ridiculous.”

