Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, touting improved health metrics.

The declaration of the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency means that any emergency restrictions and mandates under the declaration will be lifted on Thursday, July 1. For example, there will be no legal mandates for face masks in any setting including camps, child care facilities and schools anywhere in the state, Mr. Hogan said.

“We have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” the Republican governor said. “While the end of the state of emergency is an important step in our recovery from COVID-19, it does not mean that this virus and the variants no longer pose any threat. If you have been vaccinated, you are safe. But those who have not gotten vaccinated will continue to be at risk.”

There also will be a 45-day grace period from July 1 to August 15 where relaxation of certain regulations will continue in order to help people transition out of the pandemic. This includes a 45-day extension for people to renew their expired driver’s licenses and an extension of the moratorium of tenant evictions related to COVID-19. Health officials will also have time to transition from emergency operations.

The state on Tuesday reported a record-low weekly positivity rate of 0.82%, as well as 1.57 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to Mr. Hogan. More than 6.5 million Maryland residents, about 72% of all adults in the state, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, state health department data show.

