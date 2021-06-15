The Aussies get it. Liberal bias in the U.S. has become so pronounced that it has attracted international attention. Critics from many miles away — many, many miles away — have taken notice.

Australian broadcasters discussing this phenomenon on Sky News this week blasted the coverage of President Biden during the Group of Seven summit — noting in no uncertain terms that former President Trump got no such courtesy when he made an appearance at the event in 2018.

“Taking aim at CNN, in particular, the anchor compared the network reporting on Biden in 2021 vs. Trump in 2018. The difference was absolutely striking, with CNN saying that Trump was in opposition to every world leader around him, while everything about Biden seemed perfect and without trouble,” writes Brandon Morse, senior editor for RedState.com who monitored the coverage.

“They drive to give the illusion that he doesn’t have any disputes with any of these international leaders,” said anchor Chris Kenny, who called the Biden coverage “gushing,” and the reporters “stenographers,” among other things.

“It’s really quite appalling to watch. And what happened to straight news reporting which doesn’t seem to be existent there?” asked Sophie Elsworth, media writer for The Australian.

“Trump can do no right,” noted Nick Cater, an analyst with the Menzies Research Centre think tank, adding that “there are considerable question marks over Biden’s foreign affairs policies. They’re not proven yet.”

“I would be much happier to see Donald Trump at the G-7, I think,” he added.

‘CONFUSION AND DISUNITY’

Catholic public officials who oppose church teachings of the Catholic Church create confusion and disunity and should not present themselves for communion, according to a poll released Tuesday by Catholic Vote, a national religious organization based in Wisconsin.

The survey has arrived at a pivotal time — just as President Biden is poised to visit the Vatican.

The new poll found that 83% of Catholics who regularly attend mass believe Catholic public officials who oppose essential church teachings create “confusion and disunity” among the churchgoers. It also revealed that 74% of Catholics say these public officials should not present themselves for communion — while 72% agreed that bishops should address such complex matters.

In addition, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is set to consider the controversial question of whether Catholic politicians who support abortion and other policies contrary to Catholic teaching should receive communion.

“Catholic politicians who advocate for policies considered ‘gravely immoral’ create confusion and discord among believers,” Brian Burch, president of Catholic Vote, said in a statement.

“Catholics’ concern about the flouting of Catholic social teaching by public leaders is less about politics and more about the integrity of the faith, along with reverence and respect due the Holy Eucharist,” Mr. Burch said.

The survey also found that 84% agree of the respondents agree that it is “hypocritical of any politician to campaign on their faith to get votes” and then advocate for policies contrary to their religion once in office.

“This polling data should bolster the confidence of Catholic bishops as they prepare to discuss how to recover an understanding of the beauty and richness of the sacrament — among all Catholics. The data is very clear: Bishops have an obligation to act,” Mr. Burch noted.

In addition, 87% of the poll respondents also believe Catholic bishops should defend the teachings of the Church, even if some Catholics might disagree with them on fundamental issues. Another 88% believe it is important for Catholic bishops to teach and lead others in matters of the faith, including those who are public officials and other people in influential or powerful positions.

The poll of 600 Catholic respondents was conducted June 1-8 and has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

THE FASCINATION NEVER FADES

Let’s take a brief detour and visit with Julien’s Auctions, which has just auctioned off 1,000 personal items belonging to rock ’n’ roll icons. And now (drum roll please), the Los Angeles-based auction house shares the final bid of a few select items with Inside the Beltway:

Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait ($281,250); Alex Van Halen’s Ludwig drum set ($230,000); Elton John’s high gloss red Yamaha baby grand piano with bench ($150,000); Cher’s black jersey bodysuit and matching black motorcycle jacket ($115,200) and an original brick from studio number 2 at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, used for recording by The Beatles ($16,000).

FOXIFIED

Fox News reigns over the cable news competition for the 17th consecutive week, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings for the week of June 7-13, enjoying an audience of 2.2 million prime-time viewers.

MSNBC attracted 1.4 million and CNN 776,000 during the same period.

New weekend programs “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” and “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” bested the two rival networks, drawing 1.5 million and 1.2 million viewers, respectively. As has been the norm for quite some time, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 2.8 million viewers and “Hannity” with 2.5 million viewers are the ratings kingpins.

And for the 10th week in a row, “Gutfeld!” ruled the late-night talk-show field with 1.5 million viewers, topping ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” TBS’s “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” and “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 28% of U.S. adults say “all” of their family members have received a COVID-19 vaccine; 24% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall say “most” of their family have received the vaccine; 26% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 23% say “a few” of their family have received it; 27% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 8% say “none” of their family have gotten the vaccine; 13% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 13% are not sure; 9% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted June 6-8.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.