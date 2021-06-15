Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s hired former Republican National Committee official Liz Harrington as his new chief spokeswoman.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter,” Mr. Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent president in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won.”

Ms. Harrington served as national spokeswoman for the RNC. She also has worked as editor-in-chief of Warroom.org, and as a senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

The statement said she has “long been a staunch supporter of President Trump.”

She replaces Jason Miller, who is entering the private sector, where he’s expected to become CEO of a tech start-up. His new venture could lead to a new social media outlet for Mr. Trump, who is banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Ms. Harrington called it “an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth.”

“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever,” she said. “We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the radical Left-Wing Mob.”

