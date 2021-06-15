The cast of “The View” appeared skeptical Tuesday about the apology Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered for comparing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic with the Holocaust that killed six million Jews.

Several of the show’s co-hosts seemed unpersuaded after Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, apologized Monday amid facing bipartisan condemnation in Congress for repeatedly invoking the Holocaust.

“I don’t buy it. Any of it. I think she‘s full of it,” Joy Behar said.

“I think that her apology is as empty as her head. I think that she is only doing it to avoid censure, and she needs to be driven out of Congress as soon as possible, in my opinion,” Ms. Behar continued.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines each noted Ms. Greene rarely apologizes and similarly appeared uncertain of whether or not the congresswoman was being sincere when she voiced regret for the remarks.

Meanwhile, Ana Navarro echoed Ms. Behar in agreeing Ms. Greene may be unfit for Congress.

“I think she‘s one of the worst members of Congress that I can remember in my adult life, and that’s a very high bar. She is a banshee that will do anything to get attention,” Ms. Navarro said.

“If you are learning about the Holocaust at almost 50 years of age, you’ve got a real problem,” Ms. Navarro added. “You are not fit to be in Congress if you lack that much knowledge of history and of one of the worst events in human history.”

Ms. Greene sparked condemnation from colleagues last month for comments she made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, requiring that lawmakers wear face masks inside the U.S. Capitol.

“You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” Ms. Greene said on the “Real America’s Voice” network.

Ms. Greene later made a similar comparison while reacting to a report about a grocery store that said it would allow fully vaccinated employees to forego wearing face masks and would let customers know their vaccination status by placing a symbol on the workers’ name tags.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Ms. Greene wrote on Twitter at the time.

She apologized nearly three weeks later, after visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“I just wanted to come here today and say that I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust. There’s no comparison. There never ever will be,” Ms. Greene said afterward.

“I believe that forced mask and forced vaccines or vaccine passports are a type of discrimination, and I’m very much against that type of discrimination,” she added. “I just want to say there is no comparison to the Holocaust and there never should be and that’s what I’m sorry for.”

