Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is building an advocacy group, “CAVPAC,” designed to help Republicans win control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

The group’s national aspirations match those of Mr. Pompeo, a possible 2024 presidential contender.

“We will support leaders of character and integrity who are wholly committed to these same values and will work without fear to build our future,” Mr. Pompeo said Tuesday in a statement. “Our mission is clear: Take back the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate, as well as build conservative state legislatures and governorships across the country. Concurrently, we will advocate together for these values in every space of American life.”

The name CAVPAC refers to Mr. Pompeo’s past service in the Army Cavalry and his desire to “champion American values” that he said made the country exceptional. He said America’s foundational ideas are under attack more than ever before and added, “I intend to stay in the fight.”

Mr. Pompeo previously has teased a 2024 presidential run if former President Donald Trump does not launch a campaign. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity in March whether he would consider running if Mr. Trump did not, Mr. Pompeo answered, “I’m always up for a good fight.”

The former secretary of state also has made moves that increase his visibility in states that vote early in the GOP primary calendar, Iowa and New Hampshire. In March, Mr. Pompeo visited Iowa and appeared virtually at a fundraiser for a state representative in New Hampshire. He is headed back to Iowa next month for the Family Leader’s “Family Leadership Summit” in Des Moines.

The Iowa summit will feature another potential 2024 contender, former Vice President Mike Pence. Like Mr. Pompeo, Mr. Pence has developed an advocacy group called “Advancing American Freedom” since leaving office.

With Mr. Trump’s decision about whether to campaign again remaining unknown, Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Pence are poised to become familiar faces to caucus-goers who are nearly three years away from casting any vote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.