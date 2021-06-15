Rhodes College said it will charge unvaccinated students an extra $1,500 per semester starting this fall to cover the costs of mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The private liberal arts college in Memphis informed incoming students last week that unvaccinated students will be charged a $1,500 Health and Safety fee per semester until the FDA formally approves the vaccine, in which case all students, faculty, and staff will be required to be inoculated.

“Until FDA approval, the college is not requiring, but strongly recommending full vaccination for any individual who comes to campus,” the school said in an email to students obtained by Campus Reform. “Immediately following FDA approval, students will be required to be vaccinated to access campus.”

All unvaccinated students will be required to undergo weekly testing for COVID-19, which will be covered by the fee. Medical or religious vaccine exemption requests must be submitted by Aug. 2 before classes start on Aug. 25.

“Depending on campus positivity rates, non-vaccinated students may not be permitted to participate in certain campus events and activities including Athletics, clubs and intramurals, and student organizations,” the school said.

Rhodes College Vice President for Student Life Meghan Weyant told local news station WREG that the policy had been well received on campus.

“The student response has been positive,” she said. “They want to be back on campus doing the things that they are so excited to do as part of the college experience. They very much recognize that this is the best and safest way to do that.”

