The Washington Times won four daily newspaper award categories and had a total of eight finalists in the 2021 Dateline Awards competition of the Washington, D.C., chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The prizes were announced Tuesday in an online ceremony.

Sportswriter Matthew Paras took top honors in the Daily Newspaper/Sports Reporting category, with Times colleagues Andy Kostka and Adam Zielonka as finalists. Each earned honors for a portfolio of their sports reporting.

Robert Cohn won the Front-Page Design category for “The Epilogue; Of all the Great Sports Flicks; Crunchtime All-Timers.” Times Graphics Editor Greg Groesch won in the Art/Photo Illustration category, with colleagues Linas Garsys and Alexander Hunter as finalists.

Mr. Hunter won the District SPJ Chapter’s daily newspaper award for Editorial Cartoons, where Al Goodwyn of Creators Syndicate was a finalist.

Times reporters Stephen Dinan and Ben Wolfgang were finalists in the Beat Reporting category, which Nancy Youssef of The Wall Street Journal won.

Mr. Dinan’s entries covered immigration reporting.

Mr. Wolfgang was a Beat Reporting finalist for his military coverage. His feature article, “Pandemic Shows Military’s Need to Cut Reliance on Foreign Suppliers,” earned Mr. Wolfgang the finalist designation in the Business News category.

National reporter Shen Wu Tan was a finalist in the non-breaking news category for her story, “Virus Outbreak Delays Adoptions from China.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.