Comedian Dana Carvey gave a bumbling impersonation of President Biden during an appearance on “The Late Show” Monday, mistaking Belgium waffles for “crazy pancakes” and repeatedly referring to host Stephen Colbert as “Merv.”

Mr. Colbert introduced Mr. Carvey on the show as the president via satellite from Brussels, where the real Mr. Biden attended a U.S.-European Union summit Tuesday.

Mr. Carvey shuffled into the room and had trouble finding the camera before saying, “Oh! There you are!”

“I appreciate you, Merv,” Mr. Carvey said, referring to late talk show host Merv Griffin.

Mr. Carvey’s Biden recounted his Europe trip, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron as “the high school kid who runs France, Macaroni,” and calling Belgium waffles “crazy pancakes” with “bumps everywhere.”

“Look, let’s be real,” he said. “Let me be clear. The last guy, Trump, was bananas. But look at me, look at me, Europe. I’m nice and easy. Listen to my voice, I’m whisper-calm. I’m not going to make any sudden moves.”

Mr. Colbert asked the “president” if he was worried about meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin after calling him a “killer.”

“Come on, now,” Mr. Carvey’s Biden responded. “I once called a nice lady a ‘dog-faced pony soldier.’ You know, no one knows what the hell I’m talking about, especially me. Maybe I’m joking, no joke. Come on now. I’m the president guy. Slow and easy.”

“I’ve never been too good with, whataya call them?” he later added.

“Words,” he said after receiving help from the host. “They’re like Republicans: They don’t want to work with me, but I keep trying anyway.”

