Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has avoided a censure some House Democrats had sought over remarks the Georgia Republican made about the Holocaust last month in light of her publicly apologizing this week.

Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois said Tuesday he would no longer move forward with plans to introduce a resolution of censure for Ms. Greene after she apologized and visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Elected officials, and especially members of Congress, have a great responsibility to carefully measure our words and be as precise as possible when we communicate. Sometimes we may stumble in our message. When we do, we should be given the chance to clarify exactly what we intended to say and promptly set the record straight,” Mr. Schneider said in a statement.

Mr. Schneider said that he did not expect Ms. Greene to say that she was sorry and was “pleasantly surprised” when she apologized for the remarks Monday in the face of his threatened censure resolution.

“Words matter, but so do actions. By speaking up, we were hopefully able to inspire Rep. Greene to reconsider her remarks in the context of the singular horrors of the Holocaust,” Mr. Schneider added.

A spokesperson for Ms. Greene did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Mr. Schneider had announced plans for the censure resolution last month after Ms. Greene repeatedly compared policies meant to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with the Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews.

In one instance, for example, Ms. Greene said requiring members of Congress to wear face masks if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers.

“I’m truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust,” Ms. Greene said after visiting the Holocaust museum on Monday this week. “There’s no comparison. There never ever will be.”

Mr. Schneider said the censure resolution would have been co-led by Reps. Linda Sánchez and Brenda Lawrence of Michigan and Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia, all Democrats.

