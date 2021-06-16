A Foo Fighters concert for vaccinated fans only in California drew protesters Tuesday night, including former “NYPD Blue” star Ricky Schroder.

Dozens of demonstrators protesting against COVID-19 vaccine “segregation” gathered outside the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills ahead of the band’s first full capacity concert since the start of the pandemic.

Protesters carried signs that read, “Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back” and “event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed,” Variety reported.

One person who appeared in social media posts at the protest was Mr. Schroeder, an anti-lockdown advocate and former child star.

“Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination,” Mr. Schroder wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, referring to the Foo Fighters singer and former Nirvana drummer. “Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots … Fool.”

The Foo Fighters concert, with a capacity of just over 600, required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to purchase tickets, Variety reported. It was a warm-up show of sorts before they play Madison Square Garden this Sunday, which will also require proof of vaccination.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Mr. Grohl said in a statement last week. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

