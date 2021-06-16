Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday condemned the United States’ record on human rights, blasting it for rampant gun violence and continued operation of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Asked about Russia’s record on human rights abuses, Mr. Putin flipped the question and raised concerns about America’s own record.

He called out the U.S. for increasing gun violence in major cities.

“Look at the streets of America,” he said. “You don’t have time to open your mouth and you are shot dead.”

He also condemned America’s role in prison torture at the Guantanamo detention facility.

“What about Guantanamo? It is still working and doesn’t come under any kind of law. International, American, nothing. But it still exists,” Mr. Putin said.

“CIA prisons, which were opened in a lot of states exercise torture,” Mr. Putin continued. “Is that human rights? I don’t think that protects the rights of man.”

Mr. Putin’s comments came in Geneva after a several-hour summit with President Biden.

Mr. Biden last week announced plans to close Guantanamo Bay which still holds about 40 prisoners.

