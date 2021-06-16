Sen. Rand Paul is heading to Ohio this weekend to headline a pair of campaign events for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons.

Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, is to appear Saturday with Mr. Gibbons at a “Take Back the Senate” event in downtown Cleveland and at a fundraiser for Mr. Gibbons later that day.

“We need liberty minded constitutional conservatives like Mike Gibbons in the U.S. Senate,” Mr. Paul said in a statement. “Ohio needs Mike Gibbons’ representation in Washington to help fight the far-left liberal policies being pushed by radical Democrats and the Biden administration.”

Mr. Paul has been a consistent supporter of Mr. Gibbons. He endorsed the Cleveland investment banker during his underdog bid for the Senate in 2018, where he fell short against former Rep. Jim Renacci.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, defeated Mr. Renacci in the general election.

Mr. Gibbons is running for the 2022 GOP nomination in a race that includes former state GOP Chair Jane Timken and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.

The seat in Ohio opened up after Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced he was not seeking re-election. Republicans are slightly favored to defend the seat.

