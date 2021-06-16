Former Trump adviser Roger J. Stone and his wife, Nydia Stone, have asked for a stay in the nearly $2 million federal tax case against them in light of the latter recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Lawyers for the Stones asked for the 90-day stay in a motion filed Tuesday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the government is suing the couple for unpaid income taxes they allegedly owe.

The government brought the civil suit against the Stones in April. The defendants announced the next month that Ms. Stone had been diagnosed with cancer and now are looking to pause proceedings in response.

“Nydia Stone’s recent diagnosis renders her and her husband, Defendant Roger Stone, unable to meaningfully participate in the case as they focus on the immediacy of Ms. Stone‘s health,” their lawyers said.

“The Stone Defendants accordingly request this stay to permit them time to work with Ms. Stone‘s doctors to effectuate and evaluate the treatment plan and chart a path forward,” they wrote in the motion.

Attorneys for the government said they do not oppose the request, lawyers Derick Vollrath and Brian Harris wrote on behalf of the Stones. No ruling on it had been made as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Stone, 68, has known Mr. Trump for decades and briefly advised his 2016 campaign. He was later convicted of related criminal charges but was ultimately pardoned by Mr. Trump during his presidency.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the Stones owe the Internal Revenue Service over $1.9 million in unpaid federal income taxes, penalties and interest. Mr. Stone has said he “simply ran out of money.”

