Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has launched “Real America,” a new podcast focused on authentic conservative policy, heartland audiences and GOP commentary overlooked or ignored by much of the news media.

“America is an amazing country filled with wonderful people who do incredible things, but too often the media and liberal politicians ignore big parts of our nation and the people who make it work,” Ms. McDaniel said in a video introduction to the series that debuted Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to speak with these amazing leaders and policymakers in our party who solve real problems every day, and help spread their message far and wide,” she said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was the first guest on the new podcast; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will soon follow.

Episodes will be available on major podcast streaming services, including Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music.

