President Biden came out of the starting blocks with the most sweeping agenda of any recent administration — and he’s drawing ferocious resistance in federal courts, where his opponents are filing lawsuits at what appears to be a record pace.

Most of the cases are in their infancy as they begin winding through the courts, but Mr. Biden has already seen some serious setbacks.

His Day One attempt to pause deportations of illegal immigrants was quickly rejected by a federal judge in Texas, and late last month a federal appeals court shot down an attempt to create a racial preference for distributing COVID-19 money to bail out struggling restaurants. The court ruled that giving racial and ethnic minorities an early window to apply for the $29 billion fund was unconstitutional.

Last week, a judge halted another COVID program to send money to Black farmers, and earlier this week a judge slapped an injunction on the Biden administration’s attempt to pause new oil and gas lease sales on federal lands.

Leading the courtroom assault are attorneys general in red states.

According to the Republican Attorney Generals Association, their members had brought 22 lawsuits against the Biden administration over the first four months. At the same point in the Trump era, Democratic attorneys general had notched just five lawsuits.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is responsible for several of those lawsuits. He said Mr. Biden is drawing such serious legal pushback because he is moving faster and further left than anyone before him.

“This is like the Obama administration on steroids. These are radical changes that are occurring very quickly,” he told The Washington Times. “I think the irony is Biden ran as kind of a middle-of-the-road candidate, but frankly he is putting this country on the highway to Hell.”

Conservatives were playing catch-up in the legal arena as they entered the Biden era, with far less of a plaintiff pipeline than liberals had in the Trump era. The conservatives have had to adjust quickly.

One factor has been the emergence of members of the Trump team ready to take on the fights.

America First Legal, which counts former Trump confidante Stephen Miller, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and former Budget Office Director Russ Vought among its directors, has quickly occupied the field, with a series of lawsuits and assistance to state attorneys general.

“There was a shared understanding that we needed to as conservatives significantly step up our litigation efforts and it would require a collaboration and a partnership between the government entities at the state level and the private entities,” Mr. Miller said.

The Biden Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has filed more lawsuits than any other attorney general, also didn’t respond.

Mr. Paxton, like Mr. Brnovich, has been particularly active in the immigration sphere, where the sheer breadth of moves by the new administration has pushed the envelope.

Mr. Brnovich has filed an innovative lawsuit arguing the Biden team’s decision to stop border wall construction violates U.S. environmental law, and he’s pursuing one of several challenges to the administration’s attempts to limit deportations.

That deportations case is already bearing fruit in terms of legal discovery, with officials undercutting the administration’s claims that it had to curtail arrests because of resource constraints. A senior official in Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Phoenix office, during a deposition with Mr. Brnovich’s office, admitted that the agency has resources to continue a strong pace of arrests, but the new guidance has limited the scope of targets.

Mr. Brnovich said he also has obtained documents in discovery that make clear the administration never did a resource evaluation to back up its claim.

“This was all about politics for the Biden administration,” the attorney general said.

One key question legal observers are keen to have answered is how judges will approach nationwide injunctions — when a single plaintiff arguing a case in a district court could halt the entire machinery of the federal government.

During the Trump era, Democrat-appointed judges eagerly adopted nationwide injunctions, earning a scolding from some GOP-appointed Supreme Court justices but no rebuke by the full high court.

Mr. Miller said those judges established a precedent, and the Biden opponents are counting on the judges to be consistent and slap Mr. Biden with nationwide injunctions, too.

“John Roberts and the Roberts Court very specifically didn’t do anything to curtail the use of nationwide injunctions at the district court level,” he said. “The way a lot of us look at it is it’s a settled issue — this is now procedurally sanctioned by the Supreme Court.

“This notion that now all of the sudden we’re going to voluntarily as a country stop issuing nationwide injunctions would be just inconceivable,” he said.

Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee who slapped the injunction on the Biden deportation pause, did apply his ruling nationally.

So did Judge Terry A. Doughty, another Trump appointee, who issued this week’s preliminary injunction against the oil and gas lease pause, ruling that the Biden administration didn’t offer “any rational explanation” for its policy change.

Judge Doughty said he had a “reluctance” to issue nationwide injunctions, but said “it is necessary here because of the need for uniformity.”

Frank Thompson, a political scientist at Rutgers University-Newark, wrote a piece for the Brookings Institution this year detailing the hurdle nationwide injunctions could cause for Mr. Biden. For opponents to succeed, they need to win an injunction in only one court, while the administration must win every case.

Mr. Trump faced several instances in which he faced multiple lawsuits and prevailed in some courts, but not in others — and his policies were blocked because of those losses. Now it’s Mr. Biden who faces the same dynamic.

“Rather than expend resources filing suits in multiple courts whose rulings apply in limited geographic areas, opponents can hit the jackpot with one suit in one district court willing to unleash a national injunction,” Mr. Thompson wrote.

But Mr. Thompson disputed Mr. Brnovich’s reasoning for the flurry of lawsuits against Mr. Biden’s moves.

“A lot of Trump executive initiatives that the Democratic AGs eventually challenged were sharp departures from the past practices of Republican presidents. So I am very skeptical that the litigation count has much to do with Biden being ‘more radical’ than Trump,” Mr. Thompson said in an email to The Times.

There’s little question, though, that Mr. Biden has moved exceptionally quickly on a number of fronts.

In some cases, he restored Obama-era policies that had been under legal assault, reigniting those courtroom battles.

Religious liberty advocates who battled the Obama team over transgender bathroom access, then cheered the Trump administration for relaxing those rules, are now back before judges challenging the new Biden rules.

Other areas facing lawsuits include climate change and tax policies.

A number of red states have moved to challenge a provision in the new coronavirus relief bill that Mr. Biden pushed through Congress that prohibits states that get bailout money from also cutting taxes.

Mr. Brnovich said it was hypocritical for the Biden administration to push for the IRS to cut $1,400 stimulus checks — essentially a tax cut — at the same time that it banned states from making cuts.

“This is a fundamental question,” he told The Times. “It’s not about returning money to the hardworking people, it’s about making people dependent on Washington, D.C., and having all that power in Washington, D.C., to tax and spend.”

There are some areas where the Biden team is fighting on the same side as the Trump team.

That’s the case with the coronavirus eviction moratorium, a policy Mr. Trump put in place and which Mr. Biden continued. Both the Trump Justice Department and the Biden Justice Department have defended the policy.

A federal district judge issued a halt to the moratorium, but an appeals court stayed that while the case proceeds.

But there are plenty of other cases left over from the Trump era where the Biden team is eager to agree with the plaintiffs and shut it down.

One involved Mr. Trump’s plans to push legal immigrants to be more self-sufficient. The “public charge” rule would penalize green card applicants who use certain welfare programs.

The Biden administration has told a judge they agree with the plaintiffs and want to settle the case. Mr. Brnovich and other Republican state attorneys general have asked to be allowed to step in to defend Mr. Trump’s policy.

