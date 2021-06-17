Former President Donald Trump offered an anything but humble assessment of his ability to get fellow Republicans elected to public office during his latest interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I’m very honored to say that my endorsement means more than any endorsement that has ever been given by anybody,” Mr. Trump declared Wednesday during a phone interview with the host of “Hannity.”

Mr. Trump added that candidates he endorsed in past election saw their poll numbers increase by double digits after receiving his support.

“The Fake News doesn’t like talking about it. But the numbers are really incredible,” Mr. Trump said during the interview.

Election data available on the nonpartisan Ballotpedia website shows that Republican candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump in past House and Senate races were more often than not elected to office afterward.

In the 2018 elections, 50% of the Senate candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump and 59% of the House candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump won their general election, according to Ballotpedia.

More recently, around 78% of the Senate and House candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump in 2020 won their general election last year, according to Ballotpedia.

Democrats have majority power in both chambers of Congress, however.

