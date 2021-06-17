The annual Road to Majority Policy Conference is now underway in Orlando, Florida, with a clear mission and a stellar cast which includes former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. A multitude of lawmakers, pastors, policy experts, authors and activists also will attend alongside such media heavies as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, and radio hosts Eric Metaxas and Michael Medved.

The annual event, organizers say, is “an opportunity for conservative activists to join together and lay the foundation to win the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.”

The intent of this vigorous gathering is more important than ever, according to Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, a two million member grassroots organization which has organized the annual conference since 2011.

“Faith & Freedom Coalition’s values are timeless and always applicable, and this year’s conference is seeking to re-invigorate the American voter,” Mr. Head tells Inside the Beltway.

“The Biden-Harris administration has already pursued a radical agenda that would be devastating to American citizens and to our culture at large. It is more important than ever for people of faith all across America to get organized and energized, and Road to Majority is the best place to start,” he advises.

The many public sessions include such discussions as “Knowing Right from Wrong: Conservative Solutions in Our Justice System” and “Cancel Culture of Conservatives on College Campuses.”

The keynote speaker and guest of honor for the organization’s gala on Saturday night is the aforementioned Mr. DeSantis.

Fox Nation will stream the events live through Saturday, and they will also be available through the organization’s YouTube channel. Curious? Consult FFCoalition.org.

HONORING THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS

Some significant legislation of note: The Harlem Hellfighters Congressional Gold Medal Act has received overwhelming bipartisan support from lawmakers, garnering more than 310 cosponsors. The bill — which passed in the House this week — would award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, commonly known as the “Harlem Hellfighters.”

During World War I, the unit spent more time in continuous combat than any other American unit of its size — and suffered more losses as well. The unit also received the much coveted Croix du Guerre citation from the French government.

They faced “discrimination at home and fame abroad,” summarized Brittanica.com, a historical source.

“I rise to support this bill, and to honor a group of brave men who have yet to receive their due commendation, the Harlem Hellfighters. This distinguished group of African American and Puerto Rican men were patriots of the highest valor. Their bravery, dedication, perseverance and service helped the United States and our allied forces in our fight to secure victory,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat, New York Democrat, told his peers this week.

“These fighters weren’t even permitted to serve alongside their fellow white soldiers. Our government threw them by the wayside – assigning their unit to the French, rather than our own. They put their lives on the line for the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, despite doing so at a time when many like them did not enjoy the very freedoms they fought to protect,” said Mr. Espaillat, who introduced the bill with Rep. Tom Suozzi, also a New York Democrat, in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus.

“There is no doubt that their heroism impacted the outcome of World War I, and undoubtedly, American History. This bill is a necessary first step to righting this decades-old injustice,” Mr. Espaillat said.

“It is never too late to do the right thing,” Mr. Suozzi noted during his own speech on the floor.

WEEKEND READING

The southern U.S. border is a complicated place. Should you need some clarity, the Heritage Foundation has launched a new website that highlights “various consequences and failures of the Biden administration’s border crisis” — complete with commentary, links to events, reports and more.

“Enforcing our immigration laws is essential to protecting the American people and preserving our nation’s sovereignty, security, and well-being. Unfortunately, since day one, the Biden administration has done exactly the opposite. This administration has unleashed a historic border crisis, and it has done so by design,” said Mike Howell, a Heritage senior advisor for government relations, and former Department of Homeland Security oversight counsel.

“The border security built by the Trump administration has been swiftly torn down by the Biden administration,” the organization said in an overall mission statement.

“The new website chronicles in one place the various actions the Biden administration has taken to open America’s southern border, undermine the rule of law, and mislead Americans about what is happening at the border,” Heritage said.

Curious? Find the new site at TheBidenBorderCrisis.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Hopeland Manor, a 1912 Colonial Revival estate home built on one acre in Wyncote, Pennsylvania. Six bedrooms, seven baths, formal living and dining rooms, library, breakfast room, family room, two sunrooms; 8,565 square feet. Elaborate fireplaces, ceiling beams and staircase; custom chef’s kitchen, wine cellar. Tastefully renovated throughout, in-ground pool, slate patio, carriage house, manicured landscape with circular drive. Priced at $869,900 through Fox & Roach Realtors; see the home at seetheproperty.com/story/385013/b.

POLL DU JOUR

• 36% of U.S. adults say President Biden’s spending plans have not benefited middle class families “at all”; 58% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall say the policies have benefitted the middle class “a little”; 20% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 42% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall say the policies have benefitted the families “a lot”; 9% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 14% don’t know; 13% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University Polling Institute poll of 810 U.S. adults conducted Jun 9-14.

• Kindly follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.