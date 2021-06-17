President Biden is under fire for giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 U.S. critical infrastructure sectors that should be off-limits to cyberattacks, with Republicans saying the entire U.S. should be off-limits.

“President Biden can’t help signaling weakness, even by accident,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican. “All of America’s critical infrastructure is off-limits to Putin.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, tweeted, “What’s not on the list? ALL American infrastructure should be off-limits for cyber attacks.”

At their summit in Geneva on Wednesday, Mr. Biden gave the Russian leader a list of entities that should not be targeted in ransomware attacks or other hacking that is believed to come from Russia.

Mr. Biden warned that the U.S. will respond if more attacks occur.

The president’s list consists of chemical operations, commercial facilities. communications, critical manufacturing, dams, defense, EMS, energy, financial, food/agriculture, government facilities, health care, IT, nuclear, transportation and water systems.

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called it Mr. Biden’s “Sweet 16” list.

