The Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team voted to disband Wednesday night in an unprecedented move following a year of civil unrest.

The team’s vote came one day after a team member, Officer Cody Budworth, was indicted on criminal charges, accused of using excessive force against a protester during a declared riot last August. Another team member, Det. Erik Kammerer, is also currently under review by the Oregon Department of Justice for his use of force during a protest.

The bureau issued a statement Thursday morning saying about 50 members comprised the voluntary team and that they will “continue in their regular assignments.”

Members of the team resigned due to a perceived lack of support from the city during the past year of Antifa-led violence in the area following the death of George Floyd last Memorial Day, official sources told The Oregonian.

Daryl Turner, the Portland Police Association’s executive director, called the indictment of Officer Budworth “100% politically charged,” and said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt should worry about “the real criminals who are perpetrating vandalism, arson, gun violence, and other violent crimes in our community,” The Oregonian reported.

