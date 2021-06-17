A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday the city of Philadelphia violated Catholic Social Services’ First Amendment rights by forcing it to place children with same-sex couples in violation of the organization’s religious beliefs.

“Government fails to act neutrally when it proceeds in a manner intolerant of religious beliefs or restricts practices because of their religious nature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court.

The justices grappled with how to square religious liberty and LGBTQ rights after Philadelphia halted the Catholic group from placing foster children in homes because the charity’s policy barred homosexual couples from serving as foster parents.

Although no same-sex couple ever came to Catholic Social Services, a newspaper article critical of the policy sparked the city council to examine whether the group ran afoul of non-discrimination laws.

Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services began refusing to contract with the private group unless it reversed its policy against homosexual couples.

Catholic Social Services brought the case to the justices after losing in lower courts, arguing it is allowed to reject certain couples from fostering children based on its religious and First Amendment rights.

