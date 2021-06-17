A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the city of Philadelphia violated Catholic Social Services’ First Amendment rights by forcing the agency to place children with same-sex couples despite the organization’s religious beliefs.

“Government fails to act neutrally when it proceeds in a manner intolerant of religious beliefs or restricts practices because of their religious nature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court.

The justices grappled with how to square religious liberty and LGBTQ rights after Philadelphia halted Catholic Social Services from placing foster children in homes because the charity’s policy barred homosexual couples from serving as foster parents.

“CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else,” wrote Justice Roberts.

Although no same-sex couple ever came to Catholic Social Services, a newspaper article critical of the policy sparked the city council to examine whether the group ran afoul of non-discrimination laws.

Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services began refusing to contract with the private group unless it reversed its policy against homosexual couples.

Catholic Social Services brought the case to the justices after losing in lower courts, arguing that it is allowed to reject certain couples from fostering children based on its religious and First Amendment rights.

In the court‘s analysis of Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, Justice Roberts said laws must be generally applicable in order to be upheld.

“The contractual non-discrimination requirement imposes a burden on CSS’s religious exercise and does not qualify as generally applicable,” he wrote.

Diana Cortes, Philadelphia‘s chief legal officer, said the ruling was a “setback” for youth and foster parents.

“With today’s decision, the Court has usurped the city’s judgment that a non-discrimination policy is in the best interests of the children in its care, with disturbing consequences for other government programs and services,” she said.

The Becket Fund, a religious liberty legal group, represented Catholic Social Services at the high court and hailed the ruling as a major win for religious liberty.

“This is a huge victory for heroic foster moms,” Becket tweeted. “It ensures that religious groups like Catholic Social Services — who serve kids regardless of their race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation — can continue their great work.”

Two foster mothers who joined Catholic Social Services in challenging Philadelphia‘s policy said they were “overjoyed” and appreciate the justices allowing their work to continue.

“My faith is what drives me to care for foster children here in Philadelphia and I thank God the Supreme Court believes that’s a good thing, worthy of protection,” said Sharonelle Fulton, whose name appears in the lawsuit’s title.

Toni Simms-Busch, who was also part of the lawsuit, said their work is “vital to solving the foster care crisis.”

“The Supreme Court‘s decision ensures the most vulnerable children in the City of Brotherly Love have every opportunity to find loving homes,” Ms. Simms-Busch said.

Ashley McGuire, senior fellow with The Catholic Association, said Catholic charities have been placing children into homes for centuries without discriminating.

“Those agencies have become the latest victim of woke culture as activists seek to push them out of the adoption and foster care space because of their religious values. Those efforts are rooted in an anti-Catholic bigotry that refuses to tolerate pluralistic views and beliefs,” Ms. McGuire said. “Thankfully the Supreme Court has put an end to efforts to close down and cancel the faith-based agencies whose work on behalf of marginalized children is invaluable.”

But liberal activists said the high court‘s ruling will damage vulnerable children, not help bolster religious liberty.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization, said there’s more work the civil rights group must do to ensure a child’s best interest is always a priority.

“There is more work to be done to ensure that LGBTQ people do not face discrimination anywhere in the country in every aspect of public life — our next step is to pass the Equality Act,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

The Equality Act, pushed by progressives, would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity if it is enacted by Congress.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Kelly, president of the American Psychological Association, said the justices ignored what was best for children in Thursday’s decision.

“There is extensive research demonstrating that same-sex couples are as capable, supportive and caring as opposite-sex couples. There is also extensive research documenting the discrimination faced by same-sex couples. This decision is damaging to the children who are being denied homes with qualified foster parents,” Ms. Kelly said.

