Former President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign-style rally since losing the election when he visits the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Ohio on June 26 to campaign for the Republican challenger to an incumbent GOP House member who voted to impeach Mr. Trump.

The 7 p.m. rally outside Cleveland will mark Mr. Trump’s “first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration,” his Save America PAC said.

The president is endorsing Max Miller, a former White House aide to Mr. Trump who is running for the House in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District. He is challenging Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump after the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman,” Mr. Trump said in endorsing Mr. Miller in February. “He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true patriot. Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th district because he does not represent their interest or their heart. Max Miller has my complete and total endorsement!”

