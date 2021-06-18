America is in a battle with China over who will dominate the auto market of the future when automated vehicles transport people and goods without anyone behind the steering wheel or even without steering wheels at all.

But a bill intended to help U.S. companies compete has been stalled for two years, largely over the demands of trial lawyers, according to Republican congressional aides involved with the legislation.

The trial lawyers, an influential lobby with Democrats, are demanding that any legislation concerning driverless vehicles include a guarantee that they will be able to take auto companies to court should anything go wrong.

Further complicating the negotiations, labor unions, another ally of Democrats, want any bill pushing the development of driverless vehicles to include help for truck drivers, ridesharing drivers and other drivers who will become obsolete in the distant future.

Both ideas, though, go too far for Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The gridlock is coming at a critical time in the competition among automakers to develop driverless vehicles. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the nascent technology holds the promise of reducing vehicle crashes by removing human error, drunken drivers and distracted drivers from the roadways. People with disabilities or the elderly could enjoy new independence in getting around.

“By holding up any new AV [automated vehicle] legislation, Democrats are ceding American leadership in this technology to countries like China,” a House Republican aide told The Washington Times.

A Republican Senate aide agreed: “Senate Democrats have for years put their political needs ahead of the broader needs of the American people by caving to special interests, led by trial lawyers and labor unions. This is a race that we cannot afford to lose, especially when China is our closest competitor and when American entrepreneurs and consumers and the U.S. economy stand to win.”

The aides did not want to be named amid the ongoing negotiations. Others knowledgeable about the talks acknowledged that a demand by the trial lawyers’ lobbying group, the American Association of Justice, is a sticking point in passing the legislation in the Senate.

Senate Democrats did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Democrats have argued at recent congressional hearings that problems are bound to come up as more vehicles drive around without humans in control, including the loss of driving jobs. If Congress is going to push the technology forward, the Democrats argue, it should deal with the ramifications that are bound to arise.

“Innovation doesn’t have to come at the expense of our workers,” Rep. Janice Schakowsky, Illinois Democrat and chair of the House Education and Labor Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee, said at a recent hearing. “I am sure we will hear about our need to compete with China, but we mustn’t do so at the expense of the safety of Americans or the American workforce.”

As Congress fails to act, China is aggressively moving forward, Raj Rajkumar, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said in an interview.

“They were initially stumbling and bumbling around and not making progress. But they’ve been improving and improving. Now there’s a lot of players in the Chinese market and a lot of money,” he said.

Hanging in limbo is a bipartisan bill that would begin the process of creating safety regulations for driverless vehicles and allow more testing. It also would increase the financial incentive for U.S. auto companies to sink money into developing automated vehicles by increasing the number of driverless vehicles they would be allowed to sell once they are ready to hit the market.

Currently, each manufacturer can sell only 2,500 vehicles to companies such as the rideshare service Lyft or others companies interested in driverless vehicles.

The limited fleet size does not provide companies much of a return for the research and development they will have to do to keep up with China, Mr. Rajkumar said.

While there currently are no fully driverless cars cruising around, companies, including those from China, are testing driverless vehicle prototypes on U.S. roads. Those cars have a driver on board to take control if necessary.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents U.S. auto manufacturers, declined to answer questions for this report, citing the ongoing negotiations in Congress.

Instead, the group, which lobbies for U.S. and international automakers, pointed to the comments of its president and CEO, John Bozzella, at a recent Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Mr. Bozzella said that allowing auto companies to sell and put more driverless vehicles on the road would help create more information needed to guide federal regulators.

“We need to get more data,” he said. “The current process doesn’t give us enough vehicles on the road over a long enough of a time to give us that insight and data.”

The House passed a measure in 2019 that would increase the number of driverless vehicles companies can sell to 25,000. It stalled in the Senate when Democrats wanted to add a provision pushed by trial lawyers that would bar auto companies from requiring disputes be handled through arbitration instead of the courts.

The issue has continued to be a sticking point.

The trial lawyers group last week helped block an amendment proposed by Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat, and Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, from being included in a measure passed by the Senate to increase the nation’s economic competitiveness with China. The amendment would have increased the number of automated vehicles a company could sell to 15,000 and ultimately, 85,000, but did not include the provision on arbitration.

“It gives auto and tech companies the ability to avoid all accountability through the use of forced arbitration clauses while eliminating fundamental rights that exist today for those injured in crashes,” American Association of Justice CEO Linda Lipsen said in a statement opposing the amendment.

“Ultimately, the industry wants a license to use America’s roads as a test track, and evade responsibility when its technology injures or kills Americans,” she said.

There is bipartisan agreement, though, that the stakes are high in the competition with China.

“U.S. leadership in innovation and next-generation technology is being challenged by adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“We must act now to make sure the U.S. continues to lead in technologies like AVs,” she said.

Mr. Peters, Michigan Democrat, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, agreed. “There’s no question we’re at a crossroads now when it comes to mobility. How do we maintain our leadership on the global stage? How do we seize this opportunity to ensure mobility innovation is as transformative as the invention of the motor vehicle itself?” he said.

“Almost 40,000 people die each year in crashes on U.S. roads,” he said. “These are husbands and wives, sons and daughters, relatives and close friends. We know that autonomous vehicles save lives since 90% of accidents are caused by human error.”

Mrs. Rodgers also agreed there are potential benefits to developing vehicles that do not require anyone to be able to drive them.

“The idea that someone with a disability will be able to get into a car and go wherever they need to go is revolutionary,” she said.

But groups on the left, including trial lawyers and unions, argue that it’s obvious that there will also be downsides. And before allowing companies to put more driverless cars on the road someday, Congress should deal with the issues that are bound to arise.

The trial lawyers’ group declined to comment, also citing the ongoing negotiations.

American Association of Justice’s state affairs counsel, Daniel Hinkle, told the Senate commerce committee last year that the threat of lawsuits would prod auto companies to make sure driverless vehicles are safe.

“For over 50 years, lawsuits against vehicle manufacturers for design choices and failure to install safety technologies have spurred advancements in safety technology. From seatbelts to airbags to automated systems like electronic stability control, it is often the lawsuits that have led the way in showing when and how corporations make certain choices which prioritize profit over the health and safety of American families,” he said.

There’s little doubt that automakers don’t want to go to court.

Tesla, which is trying to develop automated vehicles, petitioned a California federal judge to dismiss a class-action lawsuit that its electric cars accelerate without warning, arguing that customers signed contracts required disputes to go to arbitration

Lyft, which predicts it will start offering driverless rides in five years, requires many of its drivers to agree to go to arbitration and prevent them from going to court to settle disputes.

Republicans, however, said the Democratic demands go too far and would allow a rush of lawsuits over issues that have nothing to do with safety, like problems with vehicles’ air condition or radio.

Meanwhile, the unions want to put the breaks on driverless cars until Congress addresses the shock to the workforce.

The AFL-CIO’s Transportation Trades Department, a coalition of 33 unions, declined comment, is pressing lawmakers to provide job retraining and jobless benefits for workers replaced by driverless cars and other artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“In commercial driving alone, 3 million workers will have their jobs displaced or fundamentally changed by automation,” the group’s president, Greg Regan, told the House consumer protection and commerce subcommittee last month. “We must balance a desire to lead the world in transportation and safety with the need of American families to provide for their families and live and retire with economic security.”

The argument found support among Democrats.

“Americans need to have faith in the safety and efficacy of AVs,” said Rep. Michael Doyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat on the Commerce Committee. “They need to know someone is accountable when they fail and we need to have a plan for how this technology is going to increase and not detract from equity in our society for workers and for marginalized communities.”

Mr. Thune, South Dakota Republican, agreed safety is permanent but said Congress must act now.

“China is already acting boldly to take the lead in developing this technology. Allowing China to seize the mantle of innovation is unacceptable,” he said. “The U.S. must also act boldly to maintain its position. The United States regulatory system has to catch up with private sector innovation to allow these technologies to advance.”

