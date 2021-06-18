Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday as the former vice president spoke at the conservative Faith & Freedom Coalition‘s summit in Orlando, Florida. Reporters watching said the jeers included cries of “traitor!”

Mr. Pence was delivering a speech to conference attendees when the heckling erupted. Some journalists said people shouting “traitor” were led out or left willingly immediately afterward.

“He spoke over it, ignoring the outburst,” reported NBC News political correspondent Ali Vitali.

Mr. Pence on Jan. 6 affirmed President Biden’s election victory in the Electoral College, infuriating then-President Trump and his supporters.

A number of prominent Republicans are set to speak at the annual summit, the Faith and Freedom Coalition‘s “Road to Majority” policy conference. The three-day event started Friday and goes through Sunday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.