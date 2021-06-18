Rep. Thomas Massie snapped at a reporter during a press conference this week after she asked whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

“You didn’t answer whether or not you’ve been vaccinated,” the reporter pressed the Kentucky Republican.

“Well, first of all, it’s none of your business, but I’m going to tell you,” Mr. Massie said before revealing he was not vaccinated.

The exchange came Tuesday during a press conference by House Republicans in support of the Fire Fauci Act, which seeks to remove Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on allegations he misled the public during the pandemic.

Speaking to the reporter, Mr. Massie explained that he had already been infected by COVID-19 and didn’t need the vaccine.

“I’m not vaccinated, and until there’s some science — by the way, I have a master’s of science degree from MIT,” he said. “I’m not a virologist, but I can read data. Everybody just needs to read, and don’t put your head in the sand.”

“Look at the data,” he continued. “I’m not going to get the vaccine until there’s data that shows that it will improve upon the immunity that’s been conferred to me as a result of a natural infection that I had.”

Mr. Massie, who has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, said “one of the biggest scandals” during the pandemic was the “coverup” by federal health officials about the “effectiveness of immunity that’s conferred after a natural infection.”

“They want everybody to be vaccinated, even those who don’t need [to be] vaccinated,” he continued. “I’m not saying go out and get the virus instead of getting the vaccine. The vaccine can save lives. It’s certain. But there’s no need — the science shows this — there’s no need to get the vaccine if you’ve already recovered from COVID. And there’s no need to expose yourself to that danger.”

