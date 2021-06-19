President Biden will host Israel’s outgoing president Reuven Rivlin at the White House on June 28, the White House announced Saturday.

“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region.”

Mr. Rivlin’s seven-year term as president will come to an end next month. He will be succeeded by Isaac Herzog, who was elected to the position by the Knesset in early June.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Mr. Rivlin last month in Jerusalem and extended an invitation to visit the White House before his term ends.

“As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years,” Ms. Psaki said.

Mr. Hezog is slated to be sworn in as president on July 9. He was elected this month in elections that highlighted the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign in Israel.

The change in government was motivated, in part, by fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants.

