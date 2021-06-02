AMC Entertainment Holdings said Wednesday it will offer private screenings, a tub of popcorn and other perks to retail shareholders who have boosted the theater chain since the start of the year.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said individual shareholders account for 80% of ownership. He said those investors will be able to communicate with him directly and tap into discounts and offers through a special web portal.

“I’ve taken great pride in the relationships I have forged with AMC’s owners,” Mr. Aron said. “With AMC Investor Connect, that effort in relationship building will continue apace even if our shareholders now number in the millions. After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them.”

Retail investors made AMC the latest “meme stock,” inspired by Reddit posts that try to take on large hedge fund groups. They’ve boosted AMC’s stock by more than 1,400% since January, according to CNBC.

Movie theaters were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are trying to make a comeback during the summer blockbuster season as the vaccine rollout wrangles the virus.

Mr. Aron said special offers will be waiting for loyal investors.

“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC,” he said. “We intend to communicate often with these investors, and from time to time provide them with special benefits at our theaters. We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their first movie at an AMC theater this summer.”

