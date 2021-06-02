Brewery giant Anheuser-Busch said Wednesday it will buy America a round of beers if it hits President Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of adults by Independence Day.

Mr. Biden wants to hit the target by July 4, so the brewer said it launched its “biggest beer giveaway in history” to incentivize people in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris. “We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different. As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”

The company said people who want a free beer should upload a photo of themselves at their favorite drinking spot — a bar, a backyard or wherever — to MyCooler.com/Beer to receive a voucher for a free Anheuser-Busch product, including beer, seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages.

It’s unclear if and when the U.S. will reach the 70% mark.

Nearly 63% of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to federal data, though the pace among those older than 18 has slowed down.

The biggest vaccination gains of late are centered on newly eligible adolescents and teens who aren’t counted in Mr. Biden’s 70% goal — and aren’t eligible for free beer, either.

Companies and governors across the country are offering a series of incentives to get more people vaccinated and build a societal firewall against the coronavirus and its aggressive variants.

Several states are offering big cash payouts through lottery drawings.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday outlined a bevy of prizes in his state. The giveaway includes a $1.5 million grand prize, a $588,000 second-place prize, scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.