Anti-death penalty activists and civil rights groups have begun pressing the Biden administration to keep its pledge to end federal executions, expressing frustration over the president’s inaction on a key campaign promise.

“As the first U.S. president to openly oppose the death penalty and to have campaigned on an anti-death penalty platform, it is disappointing that President Biden has yet to speak publicly on the topic of capital punishment or take any concrete steps to fulfill his promise of abolition,” said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network.

The Catholic group is among hundreds of organizations and individuals who have sent letters or launched campaigns demanding that Mr. Biden keep his pledge. Those organizations include a coalition of former prosecutors and public defenders, a bipartisan group of former prosecutors, attorneys general and retired judges, more than 175 relatives of murder victims, and 80 civil rights groups.

More than 100 days into his presidency, Mr. Biden has remained silent about federal executions, even though he had made eliminating capital punishment a tentpole of his pledge to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system during the campaign.

In his first week as president, Mr. Biden signed a series of executive orders revolving around racial equity and criminal justice, but a moratorium on federal executions was not part of those efforts.

The Justice Department has not scheduled any executions, but that leaves the 46 prisoners on federal death row in limbo. Their cases are not moving forward, but they could be put to death at any time.

It would take legislation from Congress to abolish the death penalty, but activists say there are several moves the president could make. Mr. Biden could immediately use his clemency powers and commute the sentences of federal death row inmates to life in prison.

“The clemency power as an unfettered power would be an act that would certainly signal that [Mr. Biden] doesn’t intend to kick the can down the road,” said Ruth Friedman, director of the Federal Capital Habeas Project who has represented death row inmates.

However, granting clemency to death row inmates would not stop prosecutors from seeking capital punishment in new cases.

Anti-death penalty activists say a symbolic gesture that would make a strong point would be for Mr. Biden to dismantle the death chamber at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the executions take place.

The president also could order prosecutors to no longer seek the federal death penalty and direct the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug Administration to more strictly regulate the drugs used for lethal injections.

None of that goes far enough to appease anti-death penalty activists who fear a repeat of the Obama years, when the former president aired his concerns about the death penalty but stopped short of taking action.

After two high-profile botched executions in 2014, former President Obama ordered then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. to assess how capital punishment is carried out. The review was never completed, and former President Trump resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.

The Trump administration executed 13 prisoners in a roughly six-month span, the most by any administration since 1896.

Ms. Murphy of the Catholic Mobilizing Network said the Trump administration’s spree highlights the need for bold action by Mr. Biden.

“After a 17-year ‘de facto’ moratorium on federal executions, they showed how relatively quick and easy it is to restart executions and take the lives of more than a dozen people,” she said.

“Because of this, anti-death penalty advocates remain steadfast in their witness; there is simply no room to back down. A passive approach to death penalty abolition is not an option — the bloodthirsty example painted by the last administration makes that abundantly clear,” Ms. Murphy said.

Among Mr. Biden’s campaign promises was a pledge to work with Congress to pass legislation that would abolish the death penalty. However, there appears to be little appetite among lawmakers to advance such a bill.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Democrat, sponsored last year a measure to abolish the death penalty. The bill languished, but it was re-introduced in January and has yet to be voted out of a committee.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said he planned to introduce a bill in the Senate, but it is unlikely that Republicans in either chamber would support such measures.

Still, activists remain hopeful. They point to several state-level Republican officials who have moved away from their party’s support of the death penalty.

“I think it will be challenging because we appear to be at a time where consensus and bipartisanship is not the starting point,” said Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecutions. “I would be there would be a recognition that this is not a liberal or conservative question. The wasted resources and wasted leaves are what brings people to the table with a growing consensus.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, told the state Legislature last year that he was considering a moratorium on capital punishment because of its cost.

In December, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, also a Republican, said he declared “an unofficial moratorium” on executions.

The Biden administration soon will be forced to confront the issue head-on: The Justice Department must decide if it wants to reinstate the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber.

A federal appeals court threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence last year, but the Supreme Court announced in March that it would review the case.

The Justice Department has until October to decide if it wants to push for Tsarnaev’s execution, but it could announce that decision much sooner.

“The moment to fish or cut bait is quickly going to be upon the administration whether the advocates put increased pressure on it or not,” Ms. Krinsky said.

