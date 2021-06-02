The famous Nickelodeon dog “Blue” from the kids’ show “Blue’s Clue & You!” is celebrating drag queens, transgender families and nonbinary “babas” for Pride Month.

Children who stop by the show’s official website before the Memorial Day weekend were greeted with a “sing-along” by contestant Nina West of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Comments were forbidden on the video, which has tallied over 520,000 views since May 28.

“Come on, friends!” an animated version of the singer implores. “Families marching three-by-three. Hurrah! Hurrah! Families marching three-by-three. These babas are nonbinary. They love each other so proudly. And they all go marching in the big parade!”

“Families marching four-by-four. Hurrah! Hurrah! Families marching four-by-four. Hurrah! Hurrah! Trans members of this family all love each other so proudly. And they all and they go marching in the big parade. Come join the fun!”

The video ends with Blue being thanked for introducing children to the issue and everyone wished a “Happy Pride Month.”

Nickelodeon made similar headlines last year when it celebrated “Trans Day of Visibility.”

“Today is International #TransDayOfVisibility,” the account tweeted for nearly 4 million followers on March 31, 2020. “We’re celebrating transgender people around the world and the courage it takes to live their truth #TDOV.”

The children’s network, created in 1977, reaches more than 90 million households.

“Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does,” ViacomCBS boasts of the network on its website.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.