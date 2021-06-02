A fifth-grade student’s first-person essay that listed Adolf Hitler’s “accomplishments” was taken out of context, a New Jersey school district said Tuesday.

“We fully appreciate the concerns that have arisen regarding a fifth-grade class assignment on social norms and historical figures who personify good and evil,” Tenafly Public Schools Superintendent Shauna DeMarco said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this assignment has been taken out of context, resulting in understandable anger and concern.”

A picture of the essay hanging on a hallway wall at Maugham Elementary School was posted on Facebook Sunday evening.

In the essay, under the headline, “Accomplishments,” the student wrote, “My greatest accomplishment was uniting a great mass of German and Austrian people behind me.”

“I was pretty great wasn’t I?” the student wrote. “I was very popular and many people followed me until I died. My belif [sic] in antisemitism drove me to kill more than 6 million Jews.”

Lori Birk, an Englewood resident who posted the picture on Facebook, told NorthJersey.com that it was sent to her by the parent of another fifth-grade student at the school and that it was displayed in the hallway for “at least two weeks.”

Ms. DeMarco said in her statement that people had misunderstood the purpose of the assignment and that it’s “unfair to judge” the teacher who assigned it.

“The assignment (which was given by a teacher who happens to be Jewish) asked students to speak from the perspective of one of these individuals and how they might have perceived and rationalized their actions,” Ms. DeMarco said. “When people saw the students’ projects, which were displayed in the school, they did not understand the assignment, resulting in justifiable concerns. Given that the lesson was specifically issued within the context of social justice, it is unfair to judge any student or teacher in this matter.

“Tenafly Public Schools condemn antisemitism, racism, and bias of any kind,” she said. “We hope that after reviewing these facts you will join with us to help our community begin the healing process.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.