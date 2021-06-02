A high-level change within North Korea’s notoriously secretive regime has triggered new speculation that Kim Jong-un may be on the verge of formally anointing his younger sister as his No. 2 so that she can officially take control of the government should he die or fall terminally ill.

Reports on Tuesday and Wednesday by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said that the 37-year-old Mr. Kim, who came to power a decade ago, established the new top deputy — or “first secretary” — post during a rare ruling party congress that was held January in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

Yonhap, which is known for its intensive coverage of developments relating to the Kim regime, reported that the new position has likely yet to be filled, but could be given to Mr. Kim’s 33-year-old sister, Kim Yo-jong.

The development is subtle but could have wide-reaching implications.

While it is unclear how it may impact the nuclear-armed North Korean regime’s posture toward the rest of the world, U.S. officials closely monitor any serious reports of shifts within the regime — shifts that may create openings for diplomacy or trigger provocations and escalations.

The Biden administration thus far has kept North Korea policy on a back burner amid a more than two-year stall in diplomacy between the U.S., North Korea and South Korea. The stall followed the former Trump administration’s attempt to use high-level Trump-Kim summits to persuade the Kim regime to abandon an arsenal of nuclear weapons it has clandestinely built up over decades in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Many believe Mr. Kim is presently prepared to wait out the Biden administration and is betting that the U.S. and its allies eventually will be forced to accept his nation as a nuclear power.

Speaking Tuesday at The Washington Brief, a monthly forum hosted by The Washington Times Foundation, analysts said that while President Biden’s recent White House meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in showed solidarity between the two countries in their approach to Pyongyang, the levers available to pressure North Korea may be diminishing.

Optimism of the Trump era — sparked by a trio of historic face-to-face meetings between Mr. Kim and former President Trump — is being replaced by entrenchment in North Korea, as the country’s leadership grows increasingly convinced that nuclear weapons are necessary to survive and that there’s no pressing need to abandon them.

“Why would they give this all up?” said Joseph DeTrani, a former CIA official and longtime U.S. diplomatic adviser. “They’ve worked so long to get this. It’s a deterrent, and it provides survivability, insurance, for the regime to survive.”

The latest reports of a potential structural shift within the Kim regime, meanwhile, come roughly a year after rumors that Mr. Kim had undergone emergency heart surgery and fallen gravely ill triggered international headlines.

The rumors have not been confirmed. At the time, there were reports that Kim Yo-jong could be tapped as the familial successor to head the regime, which has been ruled by the Kim dynasty since her and her brother’s grandfather Kim Il-sung emerged as North Korea’s founding leader in the 1940s.

There has been consensus among North Korea watchers that Kim Yo-jong is a trusted aide of Kim Jong-un since she was seen repeatedly at his side during the high-level summitry of the Trump era. In photographs, she could be seen running behind her brother or holding an ashtray at the ready for him should he need to crush a cigarette in it.

The brother and sister are believed to have held a close bond since studying together as children at an exclusive school in Switzerland.

A Yonhap report on Wednesday cited former South Korean Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as telling reporters that “in case of an emergency, including those involving leader Kim’s health, Kim Yo-jong is likely to take up this deputy position and act temporarily as the successor until power is handed over to Kim Jong Un’s son.”

Yonhap also cited Mr. Lee as saying Jo Yong-won, a close aide to Mr. Kim who initially was speculated to have been elected to the newly created post, is unlikely to take up the position because he is not part of the Kim family or the “Paekdu bloodline.”

• Ben Wolfgang contributed to this report.

