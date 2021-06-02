The positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was confirmed through a second sample, a lawyer for the horse’s owner said Wednesday, paving the way for the Bob Baffert-trained colt to be disqualified from his Kentucky Derby win in May.

Clark Brewster, the lawyer representing Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan, said that a laboratory at the University of California determined that a second post-race sample again found prohibited levels of betamethasone, a corticosteroid used to reduce pain and swelling.

Brewster wrote in a text message to The New York Times that the laboratory didn’t test the blood or urine samples for the presence of other compounds, “which could prove the trace positive came from an inadvertent and materially inconsequential contamination sourced from a topical ointment used to treat Medina Spirit for a skin lesion on his hip.”

The second confirmed positive drug sample could result in Medina Spirit’s disqualification; the horse would be just the second in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby to be disqualified for a failed drug test. If disqualified, Zedan will forfeit more than $1.8 million in prize money and Mandaloun, the runner-up, would be declared the winner.

After the initial positive test May 9, Baffert offered a series of theories for how Medina Spirit might’ve tested positive. He also blamed “cancel culture” during a Fox News interview. But two days later, Baffert explained that the betamethasone came from an ointment used to treat a rash on Medina Spirit, rather than an injection.

Baffert-trained horses have failed five drug tests in the last year.

Brewster said the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has agreed to send the original blood and urine tests to an independent and accredited laboratory to determine whether there are components that prove the source was from the topical ointment.

“If it was inadvertent contamination, that should be taken into account,” Brewster told The New York Times. “We’re hopeful that reasonable minds and good-intentioned regulators can see what it is, and what it is not, and not have a draconian response.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.