Several conservative members of Congress have signed onto a bill that would bar the flying of gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags at U.S. embassies.

The “Only Old Glory Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Republican, would bar any standard besides the American flag from flying at diplomatic posts abroad.

Mr. Duncan’s office told Forbes that the bill responds to both a U.S. embassy in South America flying a “rainbow” pride flag and to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s granting permission in May to fly Black Lives Matter flags at America’s foreign outposts. On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy to the Vatican also began displaying a rainbow flag, in what was widely seen as a trolling gesture at the Catholic Church.

“No other flag or symbol can portray our American values” better than the Stars and Stripes, Mr. Duncan said in a statement.

This week Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Rick Crawford of Arkansas and Brian Mast of Florida brought the list of co-sponsors to 20.

The co-sponsor list already included such conservatives as Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

“The U.S. Flag is the preeminent symbol of American exceptionalism and should never be used as a prop to promote any agenda or political ideology,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina Republican and an original cosponsor of the bill.

Since the House has a Democratic majority, the bill almost certainly will not pass and has only a slim chance of even being permitted to reach the chamber’s floor.

