A team of Republican legislators from Pennsylvania is visiting Arizona’s Capitol on Wednesday to receive a briefing on the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County and meet with members of the Arizona State Legislature.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is part of the delegation with state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Rob Kauffman.

On Twitter, the Maricopa audit group said the Pennsylvania legislators will tour the audit operation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix and will “receive a brief from the forensic audit team.”

Arizona and Pennsylvania, won by President Biden, were two of the most hotly contested battleground states in the 2020 election.

Trump supporters lost legal challenges to the results in both states, but the Arizona Senate Republicans authorized an audit of the ballots in Maricopa, the state’s largest county.

The audit won’t change the outcome of Mr. Biden’s victory in Arizona, but it could become a model for Republicans who are questioning the results in other states.

Wake Technology Services Inc., an information technology company that is conducting a hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, also conducted an election audit in rural Fulton County, Pennsylvania, at the request of Mr. Mastriano.

Mr. Mastriano helped to organize a hearing in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, last November in which Trump campaign lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani argued that Mr. Trump lost Pennsylvania through irregularities and fraud.

Wake TSI is part of the audit team in Arizona led by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity company.

